Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Boosted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 729,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,469,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 1,993,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.