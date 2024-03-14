Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Down 4%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 27,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 301,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company has a market cap of $640.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

