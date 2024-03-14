Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

