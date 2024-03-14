MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,550.62 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,667.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,497.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.