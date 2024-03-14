Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Melco International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.