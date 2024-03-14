MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.00

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.91, with a volume of 240577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.09.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

