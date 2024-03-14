Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.45. 1,333,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,086,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

