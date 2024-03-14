MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.34

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 329453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.