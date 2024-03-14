MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.34

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 329453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

