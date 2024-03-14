McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.68. 2,938,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.89. The company has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

