McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,389. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

