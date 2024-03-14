McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 825 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

