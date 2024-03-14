McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Salesforce makes up about 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.15. 1,490,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $296.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $316,163,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

