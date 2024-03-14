McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,455 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

