Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $481.60

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $481.60 and last traded at $479.79, with a volume of 250019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $475.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $448.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.06 and its 200-day moving average is $421.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

