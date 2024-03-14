Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,974 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.75% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.12.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

