Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 47,804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 470,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $4,284,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 43,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

