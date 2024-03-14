Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 430 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $247.43 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

