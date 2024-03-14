Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,164 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

