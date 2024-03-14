Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,240 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 210,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,506 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,813,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

