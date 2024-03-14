Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

NYSE USB opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

