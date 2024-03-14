Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

