Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 162.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $763,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

