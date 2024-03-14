Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.82 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

