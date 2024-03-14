Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.