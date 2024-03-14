Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. Insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $20,512,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

