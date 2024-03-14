Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $123.69 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

