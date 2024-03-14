Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Marui Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $395.15 million during the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

