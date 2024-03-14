Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 19,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 4,760,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,443. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.