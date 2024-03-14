Mark Torossian Sells 2,000 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ML opened at $73.00 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $75.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

