Mark Pellowski Sells 10,026 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Informatica Stock Up 3.1 %

INFA stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.00.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Informatica by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Informatica by 133.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

