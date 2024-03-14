Mark Pellowski Sells 10,026 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Informatica Stock Up 3.1 %
INFA stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.00.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
