Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Up 8.5%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.20. 180,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 409,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,913 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.