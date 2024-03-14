Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mannatech

About Mannatech

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.