Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

