Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.65

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 3044364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

