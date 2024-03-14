Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.

M has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.