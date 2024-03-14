Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Macmahon’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

Macmahon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macmahon

In other news, insider Hamish Tyrwhitt 525,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. Company insiders own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides surface mining, underground mining and mining support, and civil infrastructure services to mining companies in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include bulk and selective mining, mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

