Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $7.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Price Performance
LAZR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $810.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.20.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
