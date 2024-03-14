Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNKB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 3,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

