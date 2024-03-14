Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises 2.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,522,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $126.83.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.