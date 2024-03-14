Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $137.28. 145,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

