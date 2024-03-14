Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 786,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

