Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,090. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

