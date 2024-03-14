Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 258,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,068. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

