Loom Network Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $152.10 million and $81.10 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

