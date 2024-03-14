Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

