LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann Purchases 100,000 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LivePerson Trading Up 2.9 %

LivePerson stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 152,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 194.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

