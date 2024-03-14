Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

