Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 15.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was up 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$8.86. Approximately 703,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 489,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

In related news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

