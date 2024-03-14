Lithium Americas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 2,044 call options.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 15,364,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 844,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

